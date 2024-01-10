Willing to take the SNAP test and pursue MBA? Find out the career options available for candidates who qualify!

The results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 have been announced by the Symbiosis International University (SIU) today. The computer-based SNAP test 2023 was conducted in December in three slots, that is on December 10, 17, and 22. SNAP 2024: Find out the career options available for MBA qualifiers.(HT file)

Now what exactly is the SNAP test? Well, SNAP is a common and mandatory entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to MBA courses offered by any institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). There are 26 MBA programs offered under 16 B-Schools. Candidates who clear the test have to participate in the admission process (GE-PI) of the desired program, as per a statement on the official website of SNAP.

The common question that may come across aspirants is what are the job opportunities in store for them once they complete the MBA course after qualifying for the SNAP test? In this article, we will look at some of the professions that aspirants can opt for after they complete the degree successfully, as seen on the examination website.

International Business Manager

A lucrative line of work, one of the most popular lines of work for MBA graduates is the role of International Business Manager. According to SNAP, an international business manager has the responsibility to ensure all departments within a corporation follow the business regulations of the country in which they operate. The individual also has to look at marketing and advertising tactics, thereby propelling the company to fulfill its objectives.

As per SNAP, candidates who enroll in an MBA in International Business can work as project managers, export managers, international business consultants, and more.

Human Resource Manager

Another domain available for MBA graduates is Human Resources. Candidates can be hired as HR managers who will work closely with the company's executive management to build an effective HR agenda. They will look into all areas of the human resource department of a firm, from personnel and training to remuneration and benefits.

Other roles in the domain include HR Consultant, International Human Resources Professional, and Training & Development Manager, among others.

Marketing Manager

Among other responsibilities, the primary role of a marketing manager is to increase sales and revenue by identifying opportunities and estimating the demand for marketing campaigns. They have to coordinate marketing campaigns while keeping within the organization's budget. Alternatively, candidates can also opt for roles like digital marketing, brand management, retail marketing, and more.

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Regarded to be the top brass of a company in the technical arena, the main task of a Chief Technology Officer is to develop an institution’s technical vision by overseeing all elements of technology development. They have to check that all standards of technology are being followed by the institution, and at the same time, employ innovative technology to enhance services offered by the company. Other areas of employment in this domain include business analysts, technical IT consultants, data processing managers, and more.

Operations Manager

Last but not least, the operations manager is a role coming from an organization's upper management team. The primary role of an operations manager is to oversee that the company is performing to its full capacity.

Another task involves collaborating with the company’s board of directors to establish the values and mission, as well as to set short- and long-term objectives. Other roles in this sphere include Supply Chain Manager, Logistics Manager, Inventory Control Manager, Project Manager, and others.

