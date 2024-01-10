close_game
TANCET 2024 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

TANCET 2024 registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 10, 2024 12:20 PM IST

TANCET 2024 registration has started. The direct link to apply is given here.

Anna University has started TANCET 2024 registration on January 10, 2024. The direct link to apply for TamilNadu Common Entrance Test is available to candidates on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2024 registration begins, here’s direct link to apply
TANCET 2024 registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

Candidates can apply online for the test till February 7, 2024. All those candidates who seek admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2024-2025 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for TANCET 2024

TANCET 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for other candidates is 1000/- and candidates belonging to SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu will have to pay 500/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only.

The examination will be conducted on March 9, 2024. The MCA course exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA course exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET.


