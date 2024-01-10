SNAP 2024 result announced; direct link to check

Symbiosis International University (SIU) on Wednesday announced results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP 2023. Results of the entrance examination can be checked on the website snaptest.org using SNAP ID and password. SNAP 2024 result announced

SNAP Result 2023 direct link

SIU conducted the computer-based test in December, in three slots. The first one was held on December 10 and the second test took place on December 17. The third exam was held on December 22.

How to check SNAP result 2023

Go to the official website, snaptest.org.

Open the SNAP 2023 result link.

Enter your credentials and login.

On the next page, your result will be displayed.

Check your result.

Save a copy of the result page.

SNAP is a common and mandatory entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to MBA courses offered by any institute of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

After qualifying in the exan, candidates have to participate in the further admission process (GE-PI) of that particular programme, reads a statement on the examination website.