University of Bath opens applications for MSc Global Public Health & Policy, submission deadline set for June 30

The University of Bath has opened applications for MSc Global Public Health and Policy for the academic year 2024-25.

University of Bath opens applications for MSc Global Public Health & Policy(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release issued by the university, students will gain a deeper understanding of major public health issues as well as develop their knowledge of geopolitical, social, and natural factors that impact public health and well-being. The deadline for the application submission is June 30, 2024 while the session will commence in September next year.

The release further stated that students will get an opportunity to work alongside research-active academics, as well as representatives from Centres and Groups across the Department of Social & Policy Sciences.

Additionally, students will be given the choice to do a Practice Track project as an alternative to a dissertation, wherein they will work on a consultancy or research-based project with one of Bath’s external partners across the public health industry (in the UK and overseas).

Things you need to know about the course:

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree in a relevant health subject, with at least a First Class overall final result.

Candidates must upload a copy of the grading scale used by their institution, along with a transcript, while submitting their application.

For undergraduate candidates, a degree in other subjects where there is substantial relevant professional experience would be considered. The candidates must submit a personal statement with details about their relevant academic qualification, the reason behind pursuing the course, and their future aspirations.

Candidates must also possess qualifications in English language, with a minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 62 in the writing element, and no less than 59 in all other elements, or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 24 in the writing component and a minimum of 21 in all other components.

Students who graduated in the last 5 years from an English-medium Indian university, and with at least 75% in English in their 12th board Standard examinations, may be able to submit evidence.

2. Fee Structure:

The fee for the course is £26,500 (INR 27,64,185) for Indian students starting in September 2024.

Students are required to pay a £1,000 (INR 1,04,318) deposit after receiving their offer. The amount will be deducted from tuition fees after registration.

For more information, visit the official website of the University of Bath