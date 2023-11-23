NMIT conducts 13th Annual Convocation ceremony, 1224 students graduate from the institute

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) conducted its 13th Annual Convocation ceremony of 1224 students who graduated from UG, PG and MBA programs of the institute. At the convocation ceremony, 13 Gold medals were awarded to the toppers of the institute's UG, PG and MBA programs.(Handout)

According to a press release by NMIT, the convocation ceremony was held in the Yelahanka Campus of the institute and Prof B.S Murthy, Director, IIT-Hyderabad addressed the gathering as the chief guest of the ceremony.

“The Education landscape of the world is changing rapidly with an evolving technical transformation. India as an aspiring country has created abundant opportunities in the nook and corners of the nation. India is investing 75000 crores in semiconductors, 8000 crores in quantum and transforming as a new country. The youths should contribute for the nation to emerge as Global leader. To achieve this we must set a goal in our lives and find a way with confidence in ourselves. We need to constantly upskill and reskill to be able to survive in the ever-changing environment," said Prof B.S Murthy, Director, IIT-Hyderabad.

According to the press release, the institute recorded an overall placement of 93 percent. The highest salary offered was INR 41 lakhs from Adobe and the average salary was INR 6.6 lakhs.

At the convocation ceremony, 13 gold medals were awarded to the toppers of the institute's UG, PG and MBA programs. A total of 960 students from Undergraduate programs and a total of 264 students from Postgraduate and MBA programs were conferred degrees, informed NMIT.