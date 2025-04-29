Unlock career opportunities with IIT Delhi’s DS and ML programme. Enroll now and start your journey to success!

Data science and machine learning are growing fast. KPMG's 2024 Global Tech Report says 57% of tech experts see AI and machine learning, including generative AI, as key to business goals. PwC's Global Artificial Intelligence Study predicts that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. But are there enough skilled manpower in DS and ML to power this growth? According to Qlik's 2024 report, only 11% of global employees feel fully confident in their data literacy skills, despite 85% of executives asserting that data literacy will be as crucial as basic computer skills by 2030. Advance your career with IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning today!

Professionals without data skills risk falling behind, as employers now highly value analytical thinking and digital literacy across all sectors. The Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning from IIT Delhi provides a strong foundation in data tools, statistical techniques, and machine learning applications. Delivered online by esteemed IIT Delhi faculty, the course covers Python, deep learning, and data visualisation, along with hands-on projects and case studies to build real-world, job-ready skills.

This highly rated programme is now enrolling its 10th batch, a clear indicator of its growing popularity and relevance in today’s job market. Over 900 participants have completed the programme, giving it an impressive rating of 4.45 out of 5. Recognised for its excellence in engineering education, IIT Delhi ranks #2 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. This makes the course a valuable opportunity for professionals seeking to build or advance careers in data science and machine learning.

Programme highlights

DS and ML skills are much sought after with the gap between demand and supply widening daily and bridging that gap are programmes like this one. Here’s a glimpse of the key features of this prestigious DSML programme offered by IIT Delhi.

* ​6-month live-online programme with live sessions by IIT Delhi faculty: Enjoy real-time interaction, personalised feedback, and a truly engaging classroom-like experience—no matter where you are. This flexible learning model blends academic rigour with convenience, bringing top-tier education within easy reach of busy professionals.

* Industry-curated curriculum covering Python, ML Algorithms, NLP and more: The curriculum of IIT Delhi’s machine learning course offers in-depth learning in machine learning, data science, deep learning, and generative AI, alongside practical training in tools like Tableau, Python, SQL, and case studies for hands-on experience.

* Experience live learning with real-world case studies in this IITD data science programme. The modules match industry needs and build practical skills. Learn the tools and knowledge for DS and ML jobs.

* The programme includes several self-learning projects, such as evaluating channel effectiveness using hypothesis, multi-objective optimisation in stock investment, predicting customer churn, cnn model for land use.

* Gain an industry-recognised certificate from IIT Delhi, ranked #2 in engineering and known for its academic excellence, innovative research, and strong global reputation in technology and professional education.

Learning outcomes

This programme equips learners with the ability to build predictive models using neural networks and time series forecasting techniques. Participants gain hands-on experience with machine learning algorithms and understand the statistical models behind them, alongside practical applications. The curriculum covers key methods such as regression, clustering, decision trees, and deep learning. Additionally, learners explore optimisation techniques to minimise errors and enhance model accuracy, ensuring a well-rounded and industry-relevant understanding of data science and machine learning.

Past profiles

Here’s a glimpse of what past participants have shared about their experience with the programme—insights that reflect its impact, quality of instruction, and real-world relevance.

The technicalities of the subject were covered in detail and adequate implementation and theoretical background was covered. This helped me in appreciating the machine learning algorithms better: Mudit Sharma who took this course from IITD.

Another student Bharati Sihna had this to say: The concept of data science and machine learning is described thoroughly. It helped me to get an insight into the topic.

Who should apply for this course?

Perfect for career-driven individuals, this programme is ideal for early to mid-level professionals eager to boost their prospects with in-demand DS and ML skills. It also suits decision-makers leading software or ML projects, looking to embrace data-led innovation and business growth.

Past participant profile

Past participants came with varied experience levels, with most having up to 10 years, followed by 38% with 10–20 years, and the rest split between 20–30 years and over 30 years. They represented diverse industries, with BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, IT Services, and Manufacturing leading the list, alongside sectors like Bioinformatics, Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, and Travel. Functionally, participants held roles in Consulting, Engineering, Finance, Manufacturing, and Technology Management, as well as in Education, IT Services, and Operations.

Programme details

Starts on: June 29, 2025

Duration: 6 months

Programme Fee: ₹1,50,000

Eligibility: Graduates or Diploma holders (10+2+3) in any discipline as of June 29, 2025.

Mode of delivery: Live online

Disclaimer: This article is written on behalf of Emeritus, service provider for IIT Delhi