UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 dates revised, schedule at dgme.up.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2023 01:54 PM IST

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 revised schedule has been released. The new dates can be checked below.

Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has revised UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 dates. Candidates can check the revised dates on the official notice available at dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the revised time schedule, the online choice filling will begin on September 4 and will end on September 7, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on September 8 or 9, 2023 and candidates can download the seat allotment letter from September 10 to September 14, 2023. The admission process will be conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2023.

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration date link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on login.
  • The choice filling window will open.
  • Fill the choices and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The session will begin on September 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME, UP.

Revised Schedule Here 

