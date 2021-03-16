UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for 15,198 posts begins

UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Online applications for filling 15,198 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post Graduate teachers (PGTs), for appointments in over 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh, began on Tuesday.

Detailed amended advertisement for the recruitment exam was issued by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) late on Monday night. Aspirants can find it on the official website at upsessb.org, said officials. The revised advertisement is for 12,603 posts of TGT and another 2595 posts of PGT, said UPSESSB Controller of Examinations Naval Kishore.

Candidates can register for the exam till April 11 by visiting pariksha.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of fees and the final form is April 13 and April 15 respectively, officials said.

The date of the written examination will be announced later. There will be no negative marking in the written examination. All questions will be of multiple-choice. The examination will be held at all divisional headquarters of UP, according to officials.

Earlier, the online applications had been invited in October last year for filling 15,508 posts of trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and post graduate teachers (PGTs) by UPSESSB. However, the NIC website crashed for two days on November 13, due to the high number of candidates trying to apply. On November 18, 2020, UPSESSB cancelled the advertisement due to legal hurdles.

More than 10 lakh candidates are expected to apply for this recruitment exam. The Supreme Court has given instructions to complete the recruitment process before July 2021.