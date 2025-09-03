WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 1 allotment results releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will release WBJEE seat allotment result on September 3, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the Round 1 seat allotment result through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025....Read More

The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat.

All the candidates who have grabbed a seat will have to pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee /caution money of Rs. 5000/- through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

