WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 1 allotment results releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will release WBJEE seat allotment result on September 3, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the Round 1 seat allotment result through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025....Read More
The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat.
All the candidates who have grabbed a seat will have to pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee /caution money of Rs. 5000/- through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.
WBJEE Seat Allotment Result Live: How to check seat allotment result?
Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on the WBJEE Seat Allotment Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
