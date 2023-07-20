West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will begin registration process for WBJEE Counselling 2023 on July 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Registration to begin today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to apply

As per the official schedule, the last date to register online and choice filling is till July 25, 2023. The mock seat allotment based on choices filled in by candidates will be done on July 27, 2023 and candidates can modify and lock their choices by July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on August 1, 2023.

Candidates must provide necessary personal details, academic details, bank account details. They must also provide their application number/ roll number and rank of WBJEE 2023 and/ or JEE Main 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEE Counselling 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees for Round-1 counselling is Rs.500/- for all candidates. Candidates can make the payment of registration fees through online mode- credit card/ debit card/ net banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

