West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has started the registration process for WBJEE 2023 Counselling on July 20, 2023. Candidates who have to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates must provide necessary personal details, academic details, bank account details. They must also provide their application number/ roll number and rank of WBJEE 2023 and/ or JEE Main 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees for Round-1 counselling is Rs.500/- for all candidates. Candidates can make the payment of registration fees through online mode- credit card/ debit card/ net banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON