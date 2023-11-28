Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / World University of Design invites applications for 2024, diverse design programs in store for candidates

World University of Design invites applications for 2024, diverse design programs in store for candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 28, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Candidates applying in WUD will be offered a wide range of disciplines, including Fashion, Product, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, and more.

The World University of Design (WUD) has opened online applications for admissions to its diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024.

World University of Design opens admissions for next academic year (WUD)

As per a press release issued by the WUD, applicants will be offered a wide range of disciplines, including Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film and video, and more.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The application process has been streamlined with necessary forms easily accessible on the university’s official website, the release stated.

Following the application process, candidates have to take the WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2024) which will be held on January 28th, 2024 and applies to almost 30 programs across various disciplines.

OPSC OCS Prelims result 2022 declared at opsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

The entrance exam will be held online, allowing candidates to conveniently take the test from the comfort of their homes. The two-hour examination will include sections with multiple-choice questions in Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, General Knowledge, and a Drawing-based section.

UKPSC Civil Judge Main exam 2023 admit card releasing on Nov 25, know to download

According to the press release, the university administers the Design Aptitude Test (DAT), Art Aptitude Test (AAT), and General Aptitude Test (GAT) primarily to assess aspirants' aptitude for creative education and shortlist candidates.

CUET scores are also applicable for admission into specific degree programs. Additionally, WUD shares a result partnership with IIT Bombay which holds the national-level UCEED and CEED exams, the scores of which are also accepted for admission into B.Des and M.Des degree programs.

BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Monitor posts till December 6

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the Vice-Chancellor of WUD, said, ‘’WUDAT has emerged as the gateway for making a successful career in Art, Architecture or Design. Every year, thousands of aspiring designers and creative minds appear in the entrance exam to fulfill their dream of getting a quality education.”

The application forms have been made available since November 1, while the deadline for submission is January 26, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website of WUD

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
design design courses admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP