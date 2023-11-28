World University of Design invites applications for 2024, diverse design programs in store for candidates

The World University of Design (WUD) has opened online applications for admissions to its diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024.

As per a press release issued by the WUD, applicants will be offered a wide range of disciplines, including Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film and video, and more.

The application process has been streamlined with necessary forms easily accessible on the university’s official website, the release stated.

Following the application process, candidates have to take the WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2024) which will be held on January 28th, 2024 and applies to almost 30 programs across various disciplines.

The entrance exam will be held online, allowing candidates to conveniently take the test from the comfort of their homes. The two-hour examination will include sections with multiple-choice questions in Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, General Knowledge, and a Drawing-based section.

According to the press release, the university administers the Design Aptitude Test (DAT), Art Aptitude Test (AAT), and General Aptitude Test (GAT) primarily to assess aspirants' aptitude for creative education and shortlist candidates.

CUET scores are also applicable for admission into specific degree programs. Additionally, WUD shares a result partnership with IIT Bombay which holds the national-level UCEED and CEED exams, the scores of which are also accepted for admission into B.Des and M.Des degree programs.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the Vice-Chancellor of WUD, said, ‘’WUDAT has emerged as the gateway for making a successful career in Art, Architecture or Design. Every year, thousands of aspiring designers and creative minds appear in the entrance exam to fulfill their dream of getting a quality education.”

The application forms have been made available since November 1, while the deadline for submission is January 26, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website of WUD

