BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Monitor posts till December 6

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited the application process for 25 vacancies of Monitor. The application process started on November 23 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.becil.com. Apply for BECIL Monitor posts recruitment 2023 on the official website (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

BECIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Monitor.

BECIL recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women/and other categories must pay a fee of ₹885, while candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category must pay ₹531.

BECIL recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should be Graduate in any discipline. Candidates should have Proficiency in Computers with knowledge of the Language Concerned. Candidates should have One year experience in the field of Media / News.

BECIL Monitor posts recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website www.becil.com

Next, click on the Careers page

Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference