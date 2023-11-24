close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Monitor posts till December 6

BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Monitor posts till December 6

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 24, 2023 03:42 PM IST

BECIL invites applications for 25 Monitor vacancies, apply online before December 6.

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited the application process for 25 vacancies of Monitor. The application process started on November 23 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.becil.com.

Apply for BECIL Monitor posts recruitment 2023 on the official website (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Apply for BECIL Monitor posts recruitment 2023 on the official website (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

BECIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Monitor.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

BECIL recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women/and other categories must pay a fee of 885, while candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category must pay 531.

BECIL recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should be Graduate in any discipline. Candidates should have Proficiency in Computers with knowledge of the Language Concerned. Candidates should have One year experience in the field of Media / News.

Direct link to apply

BECIL Monitor posts recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website www.becil.com

Next, click on the Careers page

Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out