UKPSC Civil Judge Main exam 2023 admit card releasing on Nov 25, know to download

UKPSC Civil Judge Main exam 2023 admit card releasing on Nov 25, know to download

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 24, 2023 04:15 PM IST

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge tomorrow, November 25.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge tomorrow, November 25. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card from the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Civil Judge (Main) exam 2022 will be conducted from December 5 to December 9, 2023
UKPSC Civil Judge (Main) exam 2022 will be conducted from December 5 to December 9, 2023

The UKPSC Civil Judge ( Main ) exam 2022 will be conducted from December 5 to December 9, 2023, at Pariksha Bhawan, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Haridwar.

UKPSCCivil Judge admit card 2023: Steps to download the admit card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in

Next, click on the admit card link

Login using the Application number and date of birth

UKPSC Civil Judge admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

Exam and College Guide
