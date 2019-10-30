e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

AIIMS Recruitment 2019: 372 vacancies of Nursing officers notified at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of nursing officers at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In order to apply for the post, candidates should be between 21 to 30 years old.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The online application process will start from November 9, 2019. (Screengrab)
The online application process will start from November 9, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has released an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of nursing officers. The online application process will start from November 9, 2019. Interested candidates can check the official notification online at, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment examination is December 24, 2019, till 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of nursing officers at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In order to apply for the post, candidates should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/- [Level 7 as per 7th CPC (Rs.44900-142400)]

Educational Qualifications:

Candidate should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-certificate)/Post Basic Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized institute or university. Applicants should also be registered as Nurses or Midwife in a state/ Indian Nursing council.

Candidates should also have a minimum two year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital post their college education.

For more information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

How to download official notification:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, go to the Job tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) on Direct Recruitment Basis’

4.Official notification in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5.Download the official notification and take its print out (if needed) for future purpose.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:24 IST

tags
top news
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News