AIIMS Recruitment 2019: 372 vacancies of Nursing officers notified at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:41 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has released an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of nursing officers. The online application process will start from November 9, 2019. Interested candidates can check the official notification online at, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment examination is December 24, 2019, till 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of nursing officers at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In order to apply for the post, candidates should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/- [Level 7 as per 7th CPC (Rs.44900-142400)]

Educational Qualifications:

Candidate should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-certificate)/Post Basic Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized institute or university. Applicants should also be registered as Nurses or Midwife in a state/ Indian Nursing council.

Candidates should also have a minimum two year experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital post their college education.

For more information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

