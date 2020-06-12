AP Inter Result 2020: Manabadi 1st, 2nd year Andhra results declared at bie.ap.gov.in, direct link here

education

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Exam has declared the results of 1st and 2nd year on its official website. Students who took the examination can check their results online at bie.ap.gov.in. Students will have to key in their roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in their admit card to check their AP Inter results. Students will not be able to see the scores obtained by them. They are marked on grading point system out of 10. The grade certificate or marksheet can be downloaded from the official website. This year around 10 lakh candidates have taken the AP Inter Exam 2020. The short marks memo will be available for downloading from June 15 onwards. The memo can be downloaded from bie.ap.gov.in

Direct link to check AP Inter first year (general) result

Direct link to check AP Inter second year (general) result

In the year 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students had appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the 1st year and 5,10,298 appeared for the 2nd year. The pass percentage was 60% for the 1st year and 72% for 2nd year

Direct link to check AP Inter 1st year vocational result

Direct link to check AP Inter 2nd year vocational result

Direct link to BIEAP Website

List of Websites to check AP Inter Results 2020:

sakshieducation.com, resultseenadu.net, andhrajyothy.com, vidyavision.com, examresults.ap.nic.in, exametc.com, telugu.news18.com, results.prajasakti.com, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, visalaandhra.com, results.shiksha, examresults.net

Steps to check AP Inter results 2020 online:

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the IPE March 2020 link given on the top of homepage

A result page will open

Key in your login credentials

Your marksheet will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.