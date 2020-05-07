e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended, check details here

APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended, check details here

Andhra Pradesh government has extended application deadline for APEAMCET till May 20. This has been done after the Indian government announced extension of lockdown till May 17.

education Updated: May 07, 2020 08:41 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended
APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended(HT File)
         

Andhra Pradesh government has further extended application deadline for APEAMCET till May 20. This has been done after the Indian government announced extension of lockdown till May 17.

EAMCET stands for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test that is conduct by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK)

“Last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 20-05-2020” the official notice reads.Aspirants can apply online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for APEAMCET 2020 was March 29 which was extended till April 17. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to 23 which was then postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.The deadline to apply was then extended till May 7. Now, it has been extended till May 20.

APEAMCET is conducted in computer based test mode by JNTUK. The revised dates will be announced in the due course of time.

top news
3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
India’s Vande Bharat evacuation operation begins today, 2,300 people to come back in first batch
India’s Vande Bharat evacuation operation begins today, 2,300 people to come back in first batch
US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks
US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News