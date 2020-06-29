Assam extends academic calendar from December to March due to Covid-19

education

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:40 IST

As a result of classes affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, Assam government on Monday decided to extend the academic calendar for government schools in the state from existing December to March next year.

Unlike most schools run by different education boards in several other states, government schools in Assam still follow an academic calendar which begins in January each year and ends in December.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic educational institutions are closed from 15th March. In order to compensate the loss of academic days, after due consultation with stakeholders, cabinet has decided to revise the academic session of schools from 1st April to 31st March,” education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Sarma, who also holds the health, finance and PWD portfolios, had earlier indicated that the step might be taken in order to compensate the loss of academic days for the current session due to the pandemic.

“The academic session of the current academic session shall be up to 31st March 2021. The academic calendar of each class shall be decided by the concerning academic authorities after proper consultation keeping in view the local climate and other factors,” he tweeted.

To a query on whether the system will be implemented for the current session only or it will be become permanent, Sarma replied that no decision has been taken on whether it will continue for the next session or more.