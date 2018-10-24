At 33rd position, IIT-Bombay top Indian institute in QS ranking of Asian varsities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay emerged as the top Indian educational institution in the latest QS rankings for Asian universities released on Wednesday, securing the 33rd position.

Not far below its counterpart in Mumbai, IIT Delhi bagged the 40th rank while IIT Madras was placed at the 48th position. A host of Indian institutions figured in the top 100 slots but none made it to the top 30.

IIT Bombay was the top-ranked Indian institution in last year’s QS rankings for Asian varsities too, when it bagged the 34th position. IIT Delhi was at the 40th position last year as well.

The National University of Singapore emerged at pole position this year. The University of Hong Kong secured second place while the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore stood third.

The prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, bagged the 50th position. IIT Kharagpur was placed 53rd and IIT Kanpur in the 61st position. IIT Roorkee was placed 86th and IIT Guwahati in the 107th position. Delhi University bagged the highest rank among Indian varsities at 62. The University of Hyderabad secured the 106th position and the University of Calcutta stood at 134th position.

The ranking body, QS, had only recently released its first-ever list for top Indian universities. IIT Bombay had topped that list as well, earning highest scores on academic and employer reputatioin indicators. IISc Bangalore was placed second on that list, which otherwise was dominated by the IITs.

For the Asia Rankings, QS said it had used 11 indicators including employer reputation, academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, international research network, staff with PhDs and international faculty.

Former University Grants Commission (UGC) member V S Chauhan said: “IITs have a good research output and their funding is robust, which is why they consistently do better. But I believe there are several universities which will come up, especially with increased autonomy. The way towards the future is focusing more on foreign collaboration as well as research. I, however, believe Indian universities will benefit in more investment in infrastructure.”.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 23:22 IST