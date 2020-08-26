e-paper
Ballia boy lands Rs 1.75 crore job in US firm McKinsey

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:40 IST
Animesh Anand Mishra, 29, son of a government teacher and a homemaker from Ballia district of east UP, was recently hired by top consulting firm, Mckinsey in the United States, on a package of Rs 1.75 crore.

The news came like a wave of joy for his family and native village, Badilpur Pokhra, located some 25 km away from the district headquarters.

Animesh’s father, Ved Prakash Mishra, a teacher at a government college, said he was elated at his son’s success and hoped it will motivate other students to focus on their studies.

Nearly two decades ago, Animesh’s mother shifted to Varanasi, along with her daughter , to provide better environment and opportunities for studies to her kids while her husband remained posted in Ballia.

Animesh excelled in studies right from his childhood. However, it took years of hard work and sacrifices to get to where he is now.

After completing his schooling, Animesh joined the renowned IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) in 2009 before moving to United States in 2014 on a scholarship.

“Animesh always made it a point to understand the basics of every subject. He preferred to understand the concepts rather than memorizing them,” said Saroj Mishra, his mother, a housewife who stopped her education after completing Class 12.

