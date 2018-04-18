Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Apply online for 424 managerial posts, last date for application May 6

The Bank of Baroda has invited applications for human resource recruitment on contract basis for wealth management services. According to the official notification, there are 424 managerial posts for which eligible candidates can apply online via the bank’s website: www.bankofbaroda.co.in/careers.htm

The last date for online registration of application and payment of fees is May 6.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the advertisement notification to check if they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Only those candidates who are willing to serve anywhere in India, should apply.

Candidates can read the advertisement notification below:

While shortlisting candidates, preference will be given to candidates who have an MBA degree or equivalent and possess IRDA certification and NISM certification for sales and distribution of insurance and mutual fund products.

Senior relationship managers are required for the following cities: Ahmedabad, Anand, Bareily, Baroda, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, NCR, New Delhi, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Udaipur, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam

Please check the advertisement notification for job roles and responsibilities and reservation in posts.