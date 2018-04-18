Bank of India recruitment 2018: 158 vacancies for officers, apply online from April 20

The Bank of India has invited applications for 158 vacancies for posts of officers (credit) in the general banking stream.

The submission of online application will begin from April 20. The deadline to apply online is May 5. Eligible candidates will be selected through an online examination which is tentatively scheduled for June 10.

QUALIFYING AGE

The applicant’s minimum and maximum age as on April 1, 2018, should be 21 and 30.

METHOD OF SELECTION

Candidates will be selected through an online test and/or a personal interview. The online exam will be 120-minutes long and be divided into three components: English language test, General awareness with special reference to the banking industry and financial management. Please check the advertisement notification here for more details.

HOW TO APPLY

* Log on to the Bank’s website www.bankofindia.co.in

* Click on ‘CAREER’ and then click on the link “Recruitment of Officers in General Banking Stream - Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018”. This will open a new window. In this window click on “APPLY ONLINE”

* Option “APPLY ONLINE” will open a new screen.

* To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter name, contact details and email-id. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note it down.

* Fill and verify the details filled in the online application as no change will be possible after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.

* Validate your details and save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button.

* Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature in the notification.

* Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

* Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment. The payment can be made by using only Master/ Visa Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking.

* Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form.

Note: Candidates are advised to read the instructions and guidelines in the advertisement notification carefully before applying.