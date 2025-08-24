SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Mains in September, steps to check prelims results when out

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results when out

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the Probationary Officers (PO) Mains recruitment examination in September. Ahead of the Mains examination, SBI PO Prelims results will be announced. When declared, candidates can check it on sbi.co.in. Candidates should know that as of now, the bank has not officially confirmed any date or time for the Prelims result. ...Read More

The SBI PO prelims exam was conducted on August 2, August 4 and August 5, 2025.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exams will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO mains exam 2025.

Admit cards or call letters for the mains exam will be released on the official website in August or September.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download scores when announced

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

1. Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

2. Open the careers tab, go to current openings and click on the Prelims result link for PO recruitment.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.