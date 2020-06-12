BIEAP Manabadi Inter Results 2020 out, check pass percentage here

education

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared the intermediate results for 1st and 2nd year students. This year a total of 59% students have passed the first year examination while the pass percentage of 2nd year exam is 63%. As compared to last year the pass percentage for first year exam has recorded a dip of 1% and a dip of 9% for the second year exam. In the year 2019, the pass percentage for first year was 60 while for 2nd year exam, the pass percentage was 72. In the year 2018, a total of 62% students passed the first year exam while 73.3% students passed the second year exam. Out of the total of 10,65,155 students, 4.88 lakh appeared for second year exam while the remaining 5.77 lakh students appeared for first year exam.

Direct link to check AP Inter first year (general) result

Direct link to check AP Inter second year (general) result

Direct link to check AP Inter 1st year vocational result

Direct link to check AP Inter 2nd year vocational result

Krishna district has topped with a pass percentage of 70 followed by Srikakulam district. This year also girls outperformed boys.

Students can check their AP Inter results online at bie.ap.gov.in. They will have to key in their roll number and other login credentials to check their Andhra Pradesh intermediate result online. Students have been marked on the basis of grading point system.