Bihar Board 10th result 2019: How to check result on smartphone

Bihar Board Matric Result 2019: Around 16 lakh candidates who had taken the Bihar Board matric examination will be able to check their results after it is declared by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor after 12.30 pm on Saturday.

Candidates who do not have access to computers or cyber cafes can check their result on mobile by following simple steps.

Candidates can check the live updates of the Bihar Board matric result today at hindustantimes.com.

BIHAR BOARD matric RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR RESULT ON MOBILE

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebbihar.com on your mobile.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that read- Bihar Board matric result 2019.

If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome.You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer- like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

Touch the check box to switch in to Desktop friendly site. After you click on the Check box, your mobile browser will be desktop friendly and you will be able to access the website of Bihar Board result.

Then, a login page will open

Fill in your Roll number and Roll Code

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

This will be the first ever time that Bihar Board will declare the result within 36 days of conducting the exam. This year, the exam was conducted between February 21 and 28. Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB matric exam was declared on June 26.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 09:10 IST