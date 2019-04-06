Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019 live updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric exam result 2019 today on Saturday, April 6 at 12:30 pm.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will declare the results at the BSEB office. He will jointly address a press conference along with RK Mahajan, Chief additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department.

This year, a total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates were registered for BSEB Matric board exam. The exam was conducted from February 21 to 28. There were 1418 exam centres all around the state.

In the first sitting, 8 lakh 42 thousand 888 candidates had appeared while in the second sitting 8 lakh 17 thousand 722 candidates appeared for the BSEB 10th exam 2019.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had earlier told that to monitor the exams, in addition to a WhatsApp group, a 24X7 control room was made. In the WhatsApp group all the district magistrates, district education officers and district nodal officers were attached.

This year, despite strict measures by Bihar Board, many were found cheating in the exam. 162 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 55 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested .

Candidates are advised to have patience and wait for the BSEB 10th board results 2019. The results will be published online on the official websites of Bihar Board.

Follow live updates here:

07:55 AM IST Evaluation process began on March 8 The Bihar Board had started evaluation process on March 8, 2019.





07:45 AM IST BSEB result will declare the result within 29 days BSEB result will declare the result within 29 days after paper evaluation process.





07:35 AM IST This will be the first time that BSEB will declare the matric result in April This will be the very first time that Bihar Board will declare the Class 10th exam result in the April month. Last year the result was declared on June 26.





07: 25 AM IST Bihar Board 2019 exam: 162 candidates were expelled This year 162 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 55 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested .





07:15 AM IST BSEB matric result will be uploaded online Bihar Board Class 10th exam result will be declared online and candidates can check their result on the official websites of Bihar Board at bsebonline.org and bsebonline.org





07: 05 AM IST BSEB chairman Anand Kishor to address a press conference today Chairman of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Anand Kishor will address a press conference today at 12:30 after which he will jointly declare the result with RK Mahajan, chief additional secretary of Bihar education board.





06:55 AM IST 16.6 lakh candidates were registered A total of 16, 60, 609 candidates were registered for the BSEB matric examination. These 16 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the result.



