Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB matric result on April 6

The Class 10th or matric exam 2019 result of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announced on Saturday, April 6 at 12:30 pm.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department RK Mahajan will Jointly declare the BSEB Class 10 results.

The Bihar board matric examination was held between February 21 and 28, 2019 at 1418 examination Centres in the state.

This year 16,60,609 students registered for the BSEB matric examination in the state, out of which 8,37,075 were girls and 8,23,534 were boys.

After grand increase in the pass percentage and first divisions in the intermediate examinations, 2019 of the Bihar school examination board (BSEB), expectations are high about a repeat in the class 10 board exam results.

With nearly 25-lakh students failing in class 10 and 12 board exams in 2017-18 in the State, the teachers, the board as well as the government were under relentless attack from the opposition over quality of education in schools.

Last year also, there was increase in the pass percentage, which reached 68.89 % from an abysmal 50.12% in 2017 and 53.33% in 2016. However, in 2015, the pass percentage was 75%.

But phenomenal jump in the result in intermediate this year has raised hopes of a much improved performance in class 10 board also. Besides, early results would mean more opportunities to the students.

BSEB was among the first to organize the Class 10 board exams in 2018, which was completed on February 28 itself, but the objective of publishing early results could not be achieved. It was published in June-end and by that time admission process for many premiere institutions had ended.

The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019 will be uploaded online at bsebonline.org and bsebonline.org

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: How to Check

Log on to the any of the websites mentioned above

Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Results 2019

Key in the required details

Your BSEB 10th examination results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

Note: Visit the official website of Bihar board for latest news and updates.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:34 IST