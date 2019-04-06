Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: List of websites to check matric results

The Bihar school Education Board on Saturday will announce the results of the matric examination. The BSEB Class 10 matric results will be uploaded on the websites after 12:30 pm.

Candidates can check their Bihar Board Class 10th results via follwing links.

List of websites to check Bihar Board matric Result 2019:

biharboard.ac.in,

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,

www.bsebinteredu.in,

www.bsebbihar.com.

Here is the direct link to check Bihar Board matric results 2019

HOW TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD matric RESULT 2019:

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at

Click on the link for Bihar Board matric result 2019 on the home page

A login page for matric results will open

Fill in your roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 10:52 IST