Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: List of websites to check matric results
BSEB Class 10th result 2019 result links: The Bihar school Education Board on Saturday wil declare the results of the matric examination.education Updated: Apr 06, 2019 10:52 IST
The Bihar school Education Board on Saturday will announce the results of the matric examination. The BSEB Class 10 matric results will be uploaded on the websites after 12:30 pm.
Candidates can check their Bihar Board Class 10th results via follwing links.
List of websites to check Bihar Board matric Result 2019:
biharboard.ac.in,
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,
www.bsebinteredu.in,
www.bsebbihar.com.
Here is the direct link to check Bihar Board matric results 2019
HOW TO CHECK BIHAR BOARD matric RESULT 2019:
Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at
Click on the link for Bihar Board matric result 2019 on the home page
A login page for matric results will open
Fill in your roll number and roll code
Click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
First Published: Apr 06, 2019 10:52 IST