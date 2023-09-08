News / Education / Bihar STET 2023 admit card released at bsebstet.com, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2023 07:08 PM IST

Bihar STET 2023 admit cards released by BSEB for download from official website bsebstet.com.

The State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 admit cards have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for candidates who had not previously allotted hall tickets. The Bihar STET admit card 2023 is available for download from the official website, bsebstet.com. Candidates can download their admit cards using their mobile numbers and password.

Bihar STET 2023 admit card released at bsebstet.com, here's direct link

BSEB will conduct STET 2023 from September 4 to 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts on all exam days.

Direct link to download hall tickets

The admit cards for the remaining subjects will be released after September 12. Candidates can check detailed notification here.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of BSEB at bsebstet.com.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

