AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP Inter Supply Result 2024 on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared Class 12 supply examination can check II year results (General and Vocational) of IPASE May 2024 on the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results will be announced at 2 pm today. ...Read More

This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in May-June. The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1. The papers were held in two shifts. First year students wrote the exam from 9 am to 12 pm and second year students took the exam from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

This year, a total of 137587 candidates were eligible to appear for Class 12 or IPE 2nd year examination. For regular course, a total of 67129 boys and 54416 girls were registered for the 2nd year exam. Follow the blog for updates on results date and time, direct link and other details.