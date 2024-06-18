AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: BIEAP 2nd year supplementary results releasing today at resultsbie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP Inter Supply Result 2024 on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared Class 12 supply examination can check II year results (General and Vocational) of IPASE May 2024 on the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results will be announced at 2 pm today. ...Read More
This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in May-June. The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1. The papers were held in two shifts. First year students wrote the exam from 9 am to 12 pm and second year students took the exam from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
This year, a total of 137587 candidates were eligible to appear for Class 12 or IPE 2nd year examination. For regular course, a total of 67129 boys and 54416 girls were registered for the 2nd year exam. Follow the blog for updates on results date and time, direct link and other details.
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: To be announced in the afternoon
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: List of website
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Top 5 districts in second year results
KRISHNA: 90
GUNTUR: 87
NTR: 87
VISAKHAPATNAM: 84
EAST GODAVARI: 83
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: 137587 candidates were eligible
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Website where result link will be available
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Supplementary exam conducted in two shifts
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Re-verification, re-counting results
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The re-verification and re-counting results was announced on May 22, 2024.
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 1st year, 2nd year
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: In the 2nd year general stream, the pass percentage was 78 per cent and for Vocational, the pass percentage was 71 per cent.
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: When to check results?
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared?
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Steps to download marksheet
Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.
Click on IPASE Results 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on first year or second year exam link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: AP Inter results announced on April 12
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The results of AP Inter 1st, 2nd year public exams were announced on April 12. In the 1st year exam, the pass percentage of general candidates was 67 per cent and it was 78 per cent for the second year general stream.
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Login credentials needed
Hall Ticket Number
Date of Birth
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: List of websites
bie.ap.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Login details needed to check marksheets
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Number of candidates registered
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Exam shift timings
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: What official notice reads
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “the members of the press are invited to the event of release of II year results (General and Vocational) of IPASE May 2024 by the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education at 2 pm on 18-06-2024 in Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, Opp. Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli, Guntur.”
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: How to check
Go to the official website of the board, bie.ap.gov.in.
Open the results page.
Click on the IPASE 1st or 2nd year result link, as required.
Provide your login details.
Check and download the result.
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Where to check
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Date and time
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Date: June 18, 2024
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Time: 2 pm