AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result releasing today
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2022 on June 6, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result will be declared at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
The individual results and school-wise results of all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination will be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh. The result will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at 12 noon today.
This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various Centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state. For latest updates candidates can check the live blog below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 06, 2022 07:49 AM IST
AP SSC Result 2022: 6 lakh candidates waiting for result
AP Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 6, 2022. This year around 6 lakh students are waiting for the result to release.
-
Jun 06, 2022 07:23 AM IST
When was AP Class 10 examination 2022 conducted
This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examination was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.
-
Jun 06, 2022 07:11 AM IST
AP 10th Result 2022: Who will announce the result
The individual results and school-wise results of all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination will be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh.
-
Jun 06, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2022: No merit list this year
The merit list will not be released this year as the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section.
-
Jun 06, 2022 06:51 AM IST
AP Class 10 Result 2022: Where to check
AP Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced on June 4, 2022. The result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
-
Jun 06, 2022 06:41 AM IST
AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Releasing today
AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time have been announced. The result will be declared today, June 6, 2022 at 12 noon.
GSEB SSC Results 2022: How to check Gujarat board 10th result on mobile
GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 10 result releasing today on gseb.org
AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result releasing today
AP SSC results 2022: Andhra Pradesh 10th result tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in
- The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the AP SSC Result 2022 on June 6.
Gujarat Board 10th SSC Result 2022 tomorrow at gseb.org: How to check
- GSEB SSC result 2022 will be announced tomorrow at gseb.org.
AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022: How to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result on mobile
AP 10th results 2022: List of websites to check Andhra SSC result
- The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the AP 10th Result 2022 on June 4.
AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result releasing today
Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result 2022: 86.91% students pass
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 Date: Assam 10th Matric Result releasing on June 7
GSEB Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022 out at gseb.org: Know how to check
- GSHEN HSC general result has been announced on June 4. Candidates can check the results at gseb.org.
GSEB Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022: Websites to check Class 12 result
GSEB HSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 12 result declared, direct link here
GSEB HSC General stream result out, how to check Gujarat 12th result on mobile
- GSEB HSC general stream result 2022 has been declared on gseb.org. Follow the steps mentioned here to check scores on mobile.
Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result declared at gseb.org
- GSEB has announced class 12th or HSC general stream result today, June 4 on gseb.org.