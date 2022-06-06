AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result releasing today

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2022 on June 6, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result will be declared at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The individual results and school-wise results of all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination will be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh. The result will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at 12 noon today.

This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various Centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state. For latest updates candidates can check the live blog below.