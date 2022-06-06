Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result releasing today
Live

AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result releasing today

AP SSC Result 2022 will be declared on June 6, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result will be announced at 12 noon. Check latest developments here.
AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result on bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result on bse.ap.gov.in
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 07:49 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2022 on June 6, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result will be declared at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The individual results and school-wise results of all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination will be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh. The result will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at 12 noon today.

This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various Centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state. For latest updates candidates can check the live blog below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 06, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2022: 6 lakh candidates waiting for result 

    AP Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 6, 2022. This year around 6 lakh students are waiting for the result to release.

  • Jun 06, 2022 07:23 AM IST

    When was AP Class 10 examination 2022 conducted

    This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examination was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.

  • Jun 06, 2022 07:11 AM IST

    AP 10th Result 2022: Who will announce the result 

    The individual results and school-wise results of all candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination will be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jun 06, 2022 07:01 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2022: No merit list this year 

    The merit list will not be released this year as the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section.

  • Jun 06, 2022 06:51 AM IST

    AP Class 10 Result 2022: Where to check 

    AP Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced on June 4, 2022. The result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

  • Jun 06, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Releasing today

    AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time have been announced. The result will be declared today, June 6, 2022 at 12 noon. 

ap ssc result board exam result
