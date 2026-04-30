The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC Result 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Result 2026 Live Updates AP SSC Result 2026: BSEAP 10th results declared at results.bse.ap.gov.in, direct link here

The Class 10 results can also be checked via SMS at Mana Mitra. Candidates will have to send a 'Hi' to 9552300009.

The AP SSC results are also available on official apps- LEAP mobile app and Digilocker.

Direct link to check AP SSC Result 2026

AP SSC Result 2026: How to check 1. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

3. Click on AP SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP SSC examination commenced on March 16 and concluded on April 1, 2026. The exam was be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam started with the First language paper and ended with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.