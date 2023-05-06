Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh class 10 result declared, link soon at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh class 10 result declared, link soon at bse.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2023 11:24 AM IST

Candidates can check the AP SSC results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP SSC or class 10th, results. Candidates can check the results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in soon. For updates follow AP SSC result Live.

Andhra Pradesh class 10 result declared at bse.ap.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)
Director of state examinations Devananda Reddy said more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the 10th class examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state. The exams were held from the 3rd to the 18th of April. Spot valuation was conducted from the 19th to the 26th.

AP SSC Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

