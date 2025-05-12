Menu Explore
AP SSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 released at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
May 12, 2025 06:43 PM IST

AP SSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 has been released at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link below. 

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the hall ticket for AP SSC Supplementary Examinations 2025. Students who are appearing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 is out at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD AP SSC SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMS 2025 HALL TICKETS

Notably, the AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 will be conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025, which will serve as an opportunity for students who could not achieve the desired marks to improve their scores. 

Also read: Manipur HSLC Results 2025 declared, 91.37% students pass in BoSEM Class 10 exams

Registrations began from April 24 to April 30, 2025. Students who missed the deadline can still apply with late fee of 50 between May 1 to May 18, 2025.

The BSEAP declared the Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 results on April 23, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.41 per cent.

Girls outnumbered boys in the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams. The pass percentage of girls stood at 84.09 per cent, and that of boys was recorded at 78.31 per cent.

Also read: CBSE results 2025 soon: Websites, DigiLocker and other ways to check your marks after announcement

A total of 6,14,459 candidates had appeared in the Class 10 examinations this year of which 4,98,585 candidates passed.

Parvathipuram Manyam emerged as the top performing district with a pass percentage 93.90 per cent, followed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema at 91.43 per cent, and Visakhapatnam at 89.14 per cent.

Also read: Haryana 12th results 2025: HBSE results expected tomorrow

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the AP SSC supplementary exam hall tickets: 

  1. Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download AP SSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout for further need. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official wesbite of BSEAP. 

