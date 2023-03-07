HSLC 2023: Assam board SEBA cancels English Paper exam 2023

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has cancelled Assam HSLC Exam 2023 for English paper. The Assam HSLC Exam 2023 Cancelled for English paper was conducted on March 3, 2023 in the state.

The notice issued by SEBA, Assam was shared by Ranoj Pegu, Assam Education Minister on his official twitter handle.

As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English paper exam for Class 10 conducted on March 3, 2023 has been cancelled after the Board off received report from the district authorities that some candidates of Higher Secondary School, Ganir Gram Kendra have used dishonest methods to sit for the examination.

The Board in this regard has urged the candidates, examination officers, inspectors, and parents to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the examinations in the coming days without violating the examination rules and regulations.

The notice further states that SEBA Assam has received verbal complaints from other exam centres and reports have been sought from the concerned district authorities. The Board has warned to take strict action upon receipt of this report against any examination centre or candidate who receives objectionable reports during the remaining days of the examination.

The Board has also cancelled HSLC mathematics paper after the question paper was found to be allegedly leaked from a school in Cachar district. Following the question paper leak, Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly summoned Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) secretary Naranyaran Nath.