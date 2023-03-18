Assam HSLC Geography paper not leaked, viral photo from 2021 exam

A photo of Assam HSLC (Class 10) Geography paper which is being circulated on social media is from 2021 – not a photo of the 2023 board exam paper – Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Saturday, as he confirmed that this year's paper has not been leaked. Assam HSLC Geography paper not leaked: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu(Photos tweeted by Ranoj Pegu)

He said concerned officer has been instructed to lodge an FIR (First Information Report).

“The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station,” Pegu tweeted.

The viral photo of Assam Matric Geography paper shows an edited date as 2023 but the serial number matches the paper of 2021 board exams, Pegu pointed out in his tweet.

In a separate tweet, Pegu has shared the enquiry report of Higher Secondary Chemistry paper leak case. The viral question paper of Chemistry was fake – the minister had confirmed it before and now the board has second it.

However, two papers of Class 10 board exam have been confirmed to be leaked. Class 10 Assamese and Science papers had to be cancelled, which triggered a state-wide protest. The Class 10 English exam was also cancelled at an exam centre.

All these cancelled papers have been rescheduled.