Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: BSEB Inter results declared at bsebexam.com, direct link here

The Bihar Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

The Class 12 results were announced via press conference. The result was announced by Minister Sunil Kumar at BSEB office. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, Dr. B. Rajendra, Upper Chief Secretary were present at the event.

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2026. The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of BSEB at interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com. Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Direct link to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2026

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at interbiharboard.com.

2. Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.