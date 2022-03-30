Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 live: BSEB biharboardonline Matric result news
- BSEB 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: Bihar board Matric result will be declared on March 31, at 1 pm.
BSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar board Matric result will be declared on March 31, at 1 pm, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the results at a press conference after which it will be published on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will also be available on hindustantimes.com.
Around 17 lakh students who took the Class 10 final exams in February are waiting for the results. The board will announce names of the state toppers and result-related information like pass percentage in the press conference.
Students should keep their admit cards ready to check Bihar board 10th result.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 30, 2022 07:15 PM IST
Bihar board Class 10 results 2022 date and time
BSEB Matric result 2022 date: March 31, 2022.
BSEB Matric result time: 1 pm.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Direct link to check on hindustantimes.com
- Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Hindustan Times will also host the Bihar board results at hindustantimes.com.
Bihar board 10th result 2022 date & time: BSEB Matric result on March 31 at 1pm
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on March 31: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 10 or Matric exam results on March 31 at 1pm. The official website is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2022 soon; Know past years' pass percentage
- BSEB will release Class 10 or Matric results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Know about past years' pass percentage, rewards for toppers.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric result on March 31 at 1 pm
- Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release Class 10 results tomorrow on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB 10th Result 2022: Bihar board Matric result pass percentage, other details
- BSEB 10th Result 2022: Bihar board Matric results are expected soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB 10th Result 2022: Where, how to download Bihar board Matric result
