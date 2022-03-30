Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 live: BSEB biharboardonline Matric result news
Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 live: BSEB biharboardonline Matric result news

  BSEB 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: Bihar board Matric result will be declared on March 31, at 1 pm.
Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 live: BSEB biharboardonline Matric result news
Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 live: BSEB biharboardonline Matric result news( santosh Kumar )
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 07:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
BSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar board Matric result will be declared on March 31, at 1 pm, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the results at a press conference after which it will be published on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will also be available on hindustantimes.com.

Around 17 lakh students who took the Class 10 final exams in February are waiting for the results. The board will announce names of the state toppers and result-related information like pass percentage in the press conference.

Students should keep their admit cards ready to check Bihar board 10th result.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 30, 2022 07:15 PM IST

    Bihar board Class 10 results 2022 date and time

    BSEB Matric result 2022 date: March 31, 2022.

    BSEB Matric result time: 1 pm.

