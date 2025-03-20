Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Inter result date expected soon, websites to check scores when out

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 Live: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar board Class 12th or Intermediate result date and time soon. As seen in the previous years, the BSEB will announce the Inter result date and time on its official social media pages. ...Read More

When declared, students can check the BSEB Inter result 2025 on the board's websites, results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In addition to the official websites, the Bihar board Class 12th result 2025 will also be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can use the HT portal as an alternative option to check the results quickly.

BSEB Bihar board Class 12th result 2025: Direct link to the HT portal

Students can also pre-register on the HT portal to receive alerts on their phones when the results are live.

How to check Bihar board Class 12th result 2025 when announced

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Open the Intermediate or Class 12th result link given on the home page. Enter the requested login details. Check and download the result.

Bihar board Class 12th results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be declared together. Like previous years, the BSEB is expected to announce the results in a press conference. In the press conference, the board is likely to announce the names of toppers, number of candidates who registered, appeared and passed in the exam, the overall and gender-wise pass percentage and other details.

The links to check individual scores will be activated on the official websites soon after the press conference.

Those who do not clear the BSEB Inter exam will have another chance to pass Class 12 through the Bihar board Compartment exam, the details of which will be announced later.

Talking about past trends, last year, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.

This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Check live updates on Bihar board Class 12th or Inter result 2025 below.