Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Inter result date expected soon, websites to check scores when out

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: BSEB Inter result date expected soon, websites to check scores when out
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar board Class 12th or Intermediate result date and time soon. As seen in the previous years, the BSEB will announce the Inter result date and time on its official social media pages.
When declared, students can check the BSEB Inter result 2025 on the board's websites, results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
In addition to the official websites, the Bihar board Class 12th result 2025 will also be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can use the HT portal as an alternative option to check the results quickly.
BSEB Bihar board Class 12th result 2025: Direct link to the HT portal
Students can also pre-register on the HT portal to receive alerts on their phones when the results are live.
How to check Bihar board Class 12th result 2025 when announced
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Open the Intermediate or Class 12th result link given on the home page.
- Enter the requested login details.
- Check and download the result.
Bihar board Class 12th results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be declared together. Like previous years, the BSEB is expected to announce the results in a press conference. In the press conference, the board is likely to announce the names of toppers, number of candidates who registered, appeared and passed in the exam, the overall and gender-wise pass percentage and other details.
The links to check individual scores will be activated on the official websites soon after the press conference.
Those who do not clear the BSEB Inter exam will have another chance to pass Class 12 through the Bihar board Compartment exam, the details of which will be announced later.
Talking about past trends, last year, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.
This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
Check live updates on Bihar board Class 12th or Inter result 2025 below.
The following details are mentioned on the BSEB Inter scorecards-
- Name of the student
- Parents' names
- Name of the school
- Roll number, registration number
- Name of the stream
- Names of subjects
- Total marks in each subject
- Marks secured by the candidate in each subject
- Total marks in all subjects and total marks secured by the student
- Division, pass/fail status
- Other details.
After the result announcement, students can check their scores on the BSEB website by following these steps-
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Open the BSEB Inter result link given on the home page.
- Enter your login details and submit.
- Your result will be displayed. Check and download the page.
Hindustan Times will also show the Bihar board Class 12th result. After the result announcement, students can visit the HT Portal for BSEB Inter results to check their scores. They can also pre-register now and get an alert on their phones once the result is announced.
The BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar board Class 12th or Intermediate results in a press conference. In the previous years, the BSEB announced the names of Intermediate toppers, the overall and gender-wise pass percentage, the total number of students who registered, appeared and passed the exam and other details in the press conference.
Soon after the PC, the board will activate the result link on the official websites.
The BSEB will share the Bihar board Class 12th (Inter) result date at least one day ahead. Students/parents are advised to regularly check the board website and its social media pages (X and Facebook).
This year, 12,92,313 students registered for the Bihar board Class 12th final examination. Of them, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
In the BSEB Inter exam, 50 per cent of the total marks in a question paper were from objective-type questions. Students attempted the objective-type questions on OMR answer sheets.
The board had previously released provisional answer keys for these objective-type questions and invited objections from students.
When announced, students can check the Bihar board Class 12th results on the official website by following these steps-
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Open the Intermediate or Class 12th result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check your result.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Intermediate (Class 12th) final exam result date soon. The result date and time will be shared with students on the board's social media pages.