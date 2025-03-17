Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 News Live: BSEB Inter result date expected soon

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 News Live: Inter result date and time will be shared on social media. Check the details below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 News Live: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12 or Inter final examination from February 1 to 15. The board will announce the results next. The Bihar board Inter result will be announced at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In addition to the official websites, the BSEB 12th results will also be displayed on the HT Portal....Read More

The board will share prior information about the result date and time through on social media. The results of the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together.

Like last year, the BSEB is likely to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board Class 12th result 2025. The board will share the number of students who registered and appeared for the examination, the number of students who passed and the pass percentage, names of toppers in the press conference.

The result link will be displayed on the official websites after the press conference.

Last year, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.

Around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board Class 12th or Inter result 2025 below.