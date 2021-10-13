Bihar Board inter exam 2022: BSEB asks schools to hold sent-up test by Nov 7

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has asked schools to conduct the sent-up tests for the intermediate exam 2022 between October 19 to November 7. In view of the upcoming panchayat poll in the state, schools have been asked to conduct the exam within the duration as per their convenience.

It is compulsory for the candidates to appear for the exam. Only those candidates who qualify in the sent-up exam will be considered to have been eligible for the annual intermediate board exam 2022. These candidates will then be issued admit cards to appear for the exam.

Candidates who fail in the sent-up or are absent in the exam will not be allowed to appear in the annual board exam, the BSEB has said.

Meanwhile, the Board has released dummy admit cards for the inter exam 2022. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download them by October 25. The purpose of the dummy admit card is to give a chance to students to rectify the entries, like correcting the spelling mistakes in names or parents' names, category, gender, subjects, date of birth, photograph, or signature.