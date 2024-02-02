Board Exam 2024 Live: WBBSE Madhyamik exam begins today, guidelines here

Board Exam 2024 Live: Board examination for 2024 this year commenced on February 1, 2024. Bihar Board Class 12 examination was started on February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has also started the WBBSE Madhyamik examination on February 2, 2024. board 2024 exam live updates: cbse, upmsp wbbse, Maharashtra, rbse, jac datesheet, admit card, analysis, latest news

CBSE will start the Class 10, 12 board examination across the country from February 15 onwards. The admit card for the same is awaited.

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 board examination, UP Board 10th, 12th examination will be conducted in February 2024. The admit card for both the Boards have been released and is available for students.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination will be conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024 and Class 12th examination will be conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on datesheet, exam day guidelines, analysis here.