Board Exam 2024 Live: WBBSE Madhyamik exam begins today, guidelines here
Board Exam 2024 Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, admit card, exam analysis and more.
Board Exam 2024 Live: Board examination for 2024 this year commenced on February 1, 2024. Bihar Board Class 12 examination was started on February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has also started the WBBSE Madhyamik examination on February 2, 2024.
CBSE will start the Class 10, 12 board examination across the country from February 15 onwards. The admit card for the same is awaited.
Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 board examination, UP Board 10th, 12th examination will be conducted in February 2024. The admit card for both the Boards have been released and is available for students.
Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination will be conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024 and Class 12th examination will be conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on datesheet, exam day guidelines, analysis here.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 02, 2024 12:55 PM IST
Board Exam Date: WBBSE Madhyamik exam dates
WBBSE Madhyamik exam started on February 2 and will end on February 12, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm on all days.Feb 02, 2024 12:51 PM IST
Board Exam: CBSE Admit Card likely soon
CBSE Admit card 2024 will likely be released soon. Candidates can download it from cbse.gov.in.Feb 02, 2024 12:46 PM IST
Board Exam 2024: West Bengal Madhyamik exam begins
West Bengal Madhyamik exam commenced today at 9.45 am. The examination will get over at 1pm.Share this article
-