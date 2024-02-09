Board Exam 2024 Live: BSEB Inter, JAC 10, 12th exams today

Board Exam 2024 Live: Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal have already commenced Board Exam 2024. BSEB 12th examination started on February 1 and will end on February 12, 2024. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education started the WBBSE Madhyamik examination on February 2, 2024. Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations have also started. The examination was started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024 for both the classes....Read More

CBSE will start the Class 10, 12 board examination across the country from February 15 onwards. Class 10 board exam will conclude on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2, 2024.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, analysis and other details.