Board Exam 2024 Live: BSEB Inter, JAC 10, 12th exams today
Board Exam 2024 Live: Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal have already commenced Board Exam 2024. BSEB 12th examination started on February 1 and will end on February 12, 2024. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education started the WBBSE Madhyamik examination on February 2, 2024. Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations have also started. The examination was started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024 for both the classes....Read More
CBSE will start the Class 10, 12 board examination across the country from February 15 onwards. Class 10 board exam will conclude on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2, 2024.
UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, analysis and other details.
CBSE 2024 board exam: Dates here
Board Exam 2024: 5 quick hacks to prepare well
Falling sick during this time of the year, that too in the examination season, is a common problem among students. Learn the 5 ways to keep preparations going. Complete story here
Odisha 12th Exam 2024: Dates here
Odisha Board class 12 board exam will begin on February 16 and will end on March 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The timetable has been released for Arts/ Science/ Commerce including Distance Education (DE) (Correspondence Course/ Vocational Stream).
Board Exam 2024: Chhattisgarh datesheet
The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 23. The high school certificate examination will be held from March 2 to March 21.
Board Exam 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card at cbse.gov.in
Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th, 12th. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
JAC 2024 exam dates: Class 10, 12 dates
Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations have also started. The examination was started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024 for both the classes.
Board Exam 2024: Check diet routine on exam days
According to medical experts, students feel hungry while preparing for an exam as there is increased brain activity leading to a drop in glucose content. Read more
Board Exam: BSEB, JAC exams today
Bihar Board February 9 Shift 1: Music
Bihar Board February 9 Shift 2: Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2 (From Sub. Code 431 to 457)
Jharkhand Board Class 10: Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali
Jharkhand Board Class 12: Elective Language (Compulsory), Additional language