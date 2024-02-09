Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Friday, Feb 9, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / board exams / Board Exam 2024 Live: BSEB Inter, JAC 10, 12th exams today
    Live

    Board Exam 2024 Live: BSEB Inter, JAC 10, 12th exams today

    Feb 9, 2024 8:15 AM IST
    Board Exam 2024 Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, exam analysis and more.
    board exam 2024 live updates: cbse icse bihar bseb, rbse, jac, wbbse, mp board exam dates, exam analysis, latest news
    board exam 2024 live updates: cbse icse bihar bseb, rbse, jac, wbbse, mp board exam dates, exam analysis, latest news

    Board Exam 2024 Live: Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal have already commenced Board Exam 2024. BSEB 12th examination started on February 1 and will end on February 12, 2024. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education started the WBBSE Madhyamik examination on February 2, 2024. Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations have also started. The examination was started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024 for both the classes....Read More

    CBSE will start the Class 10, 12 board examination across the country from February 15 onwards. Class 10 board exam will conclude on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2, 2024.

    UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, analysis and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 9, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2024: Students at exam centre

    Students standing in queue to appear in the Bihar Board class 12th examination at Daldeo Inter School Danapur in Patna (Santosh Kumar )
    Students standing in queue to appear in the Bihar Board class 12th examination at Daldeo Inter School Danapur in Patna (Santosh Kumar )
    Feb 9, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 12 Exam: Appearing students at exam venue

    Bihar Board Class 12 Exam: Appearing students at exam venue (Santosh Kumar )
    Bihar Board Class 12 Exam: Appearing students at exam venue (Santosh Kumar )
    Feb 9, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    BSEB 12th Exam 2024: Students reach exam centres for Shift 2

    BSEB 12th Exam 2024: Students reach exam centres for Shift 2 (Santosh Kumar )
    BSEB 12th Exam 2024: Students reach exam centres for Shift 2 (Santosh Kumar )
    Feb 9, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    CBSE 2024 board exam: Dates here

    CBSE will start the Class 10, 12 board examination across the country from February 15 onwards. Class 10 board exam will conclude on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2, 2024.

    Feb 9, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    Board Exam 2024: 5 quick hacks to prepare well

    Falling sick during this time of the year, that too in the examination season, is a common problem among students. Learn the 5 ways to keep preparations going. Complete story here

    Feb 9, 2024 7:33 AM IST

    Odisha 12th Exam 2024: Dates here

    Odisha Board class 12 board exam will begin on February 16 and will end on March 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The timetable has been released for Arts/ Science/ Commerce including Distance Education (DE) (Correspondence Course/ Vocational Stream).

    Feb 9, 2024 7:29 AM IST

    Board Exam 2024: Chhattisgarh datesheet

    The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 23. The high school certificate examination will be held from March 2 to March 21.

    Feb 9, 2024 7:23 AM IST

    Board Exam 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card at cbse.gov.in

    Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th, 12th. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    Feb 9, 2024 7:19 AM IST

    JAC 2024 exam dates: Class 10, 12 dates

    Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations have also started. The examination was started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024 for both the classes.

    Feb 9, 2024 7:14 AM IST

    Board Exam 2024: Check diet routine on exam days

    According to medical experts, students feel hungry while preparing for an exam as there is increased brain activity leading to a drop in glucose content. Read more

    Feb 9, 2024 7:10 AM IST

    Board Exam: BSEB, JAC exams today

    Bihar Board February 9 Shift 1: Music

    Bihar Board February 9 Shift 2: Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2 (From Sub. Code 431 to 457)

    Jharkhand Board Class 10: Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali

    Jharkhand Board Class 12: Elective Language (Compulsory), Additional language

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes