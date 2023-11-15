Board Exams 2024 Date Sheets Live: Updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB other timetables
Check latest updates on CBSE, Bihar, UP board exams 2024 date sheets here.
CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB Board Exam Dates 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates soon. All these exams are expected to begin in February. CBSE has announced that final exams will take place from February 15 and will likely end on April 10. UP board Class 10 (High School) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exams will take place in February, as per the UPMSP academic calendar. BSEB usually holds Matric and Inter exams in February.
CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables will be released on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. UPMSP will release its date sheets on upmsp.edu.in and BSEB will announce Bihar board exam dates on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on social media.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 10:56 AM
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024 dates
Start date: February 15
End date: Likely to end by April 10.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 10:23 AM
CBSE, UP, BSEB board exam date sheets: Official websites
CBSE: cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in
BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
UP board: upmsp.edu.in