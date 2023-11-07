JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024 schedule released at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the academic calendar for the year 2023-2024. Class 12 examinations in 2024 will begin in the first week of March in the soft zone areas, while the annual regular exams for Class 10 will be held by (JKBOSE) starting in the second week of March. JKBOSE announces exam dates and results for Class 10 and 12 in 2024

Class 10 and Class 12 hard zone exams will be held beginning in the second week of April 2024. The JKBOSE results for Class 10 examinations will be released in the third week of June 2024, while the results for Class 12 exams will be released in the second week of June 2024, for both hard and soft zone areas.

Students in Class 10 are able to register for the annual exams starting the first week of December 2023, while students in Class 12 can register from the third week of November.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: Know how to check the academic calendar

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Academic Calendar for UT of Jammu & Kashmir/UT of Ladakh for the Academic Session 2023-24”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the academic calendar

Download for future reference.

Apart from the official website candidates can check the JKBOSE Class 10, and 12 board exam 203-2024 academic calendar below: