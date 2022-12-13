Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, other boards datesheet

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: All the boards across the country are gearing up for Board Exams 2023. Many boards including BSEB, CISCE, PSEB, Kerala, MPBSE, Karnataka and others have released their datesheet on their respective websites. Other boards including CBSE, UPMSP, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and few others have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 board exams.

Students are anxious as when the remaining boards will release the exam datesheets. Most of the boards will conduct their Class 10, 12 board examinations in February-March-April 2023.

CISCE Class 10 or ICSE examination will begin from February 27 till March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 till March 31, 2022. BSEB Class 10 will begin from February 14, 2023 and BSEB Class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. Kerala Class 10 exams begins on March 9 and will end on March 29, 2023 whereas Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams will begin on March 10 and end on March 30, 2023. Check latest updates on exam time table, admit card, practical exams and more below.