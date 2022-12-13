Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, other boards datesheet
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: All the boards across the country are gearing up for Board Exams 2023. Many boards including BSEB, CISCE, PSEB, Kerala, MPBSE, Karnataka and others have released their datesheet on their respective websites. Other boards including CBSE, UPMSP, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and few others have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 board exams.
Students are anxious as when the remaining boards will release the exam datesheets. Most of the boards will conduct their Class 10, 12 board examinations in February-March-April 2023.
CISCE Class 10 or ICSE examination will begin from February 27 till March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 till March 31, 2022. BSEB Class 10 will begin from February 14, 2023 and BSEB Class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. Kerala Class 10 exams begins on March 9 and will end on March 29, 2023 whereas Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams will begin on March 10 and end on March 30, 2023. Check latest updates on exam time table, admit card, practical exams and more below.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:44 PM
Board exam 2023: BSEB Intermediate full date sheet released
BSEB has released the complete date sheet for the Intermediate.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:32 PM
ISCE, ISC Exam 2023: Schedule here
The CISCE has released the board exam datesheet and ICSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 27 and will end on March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 and will conclude on March 31, 2022.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:30 PM
Bseb Time Table: Class 12 exam schedule
The Class 12 board exams will begin from February 1, 2023 and will end on February 11, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The intermediate exam will begin with Mathematics and Hindi papers and will end with language and Philosophy paper.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:26 PM
Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Exam dates
UPMSP has not released the Class 10, 12 exam dates. The students who will appear for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website. Once published, students can download Class 10, Class 12 date sheets from upmsp.edu.in. Check more details here
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:21 PM
Latest News Board Exams 2023: PSEB exam dates
PSEB Exams 2023 will be conducted in February- March 2023. Class 5th exam will be held from February 16, 2023 to February 24, 2022 and Class 8, the exam will begin on February 20, 2023 March 6, 2023.
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:18 PM
CBSE Latest News: Practical and written exams
Practical exam for class 10th and 12th to begin from: January 1, 2023
Annual Theory examination for class 10th and 12th to begin from: February 15, 2023
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:13 PM
Board Exams: BSEB Class 10 dates
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released detailed date sheet or time table for Matric (Class 10) final exams, 2023. As per the BSEB date sheet, exams will be held from February 14 to 22. Check complete story here
Tue, 13 Dec 2022 07:07 PM
CBSE Latest News: Class 10, 12 exam dates
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates have been released. The board examination will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards at various exam centres across the country and abroad.