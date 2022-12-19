Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB inter-2023 admit card out at inter23.biharboardonline.com

BSEB inter-2023 admit card out at inter23.biharboardonline.com

board exams
Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:59 PM IST

BSEB inter admit card 2023 for practical exams released on December 19.

BSEB inter-2023 admit card out at inter23.biharboardonline.com(HT file)
BSEB inter-2023 admit card out at inter23.biharboardonline.com(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB inter admit card 2023 for practical exams on December 19. BSEB 2023 practical admit card for class 12th will be available at inter23.biharboardonline.com. The admit card for the practical examination will be downloaded from the above-mentioned website by the head of the concerned educational institution and will be made available to the students with his signature and seal.

The BSEB practical test admit card can be obtained by students from their respective schools.

The BSRC 2023 inter-practical examination hall ticket will be available on the official website till January 9. The BSEB will conduct an inter-practical exam from January 10 to 20, 2023.

BSEB inter-2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at inter23.biharboardonline.com

On the home page, click on the link “ BSEB intermediate admit card 2023’

Key in your user id and password

The BSEB 12th admit card for practical exams will appear on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.

In case of any inconvenience in downloading the online admit card, contact the committee's helpline number 0612-2230039.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb
bseb

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out