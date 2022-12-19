Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms submission date extended

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms submission date extended

board exams
Published on Dec 19, 2022 01:15 PM IST

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023 form submission date extended till December 27, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice and complete details below.

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms submission date extended
JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms submission date extended
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has extended JKBOSE Board Exams 2023 exam forms submission date. The online forms submission for Class 10, 11, 12 annual (regular) examination 2023 and renewal registration returns of class 11, 12 has been extended. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the submission of exam forms for classes 10, 11, 12 for Jammu and Kashmir without late fees has been extended till December 27, 2022. The submission of exam forms for classes 10, 11, 12, with late fee of 700/- in addition to normal fee for 1st count of 10 days is January 6, 2023.

The submission of examination forms for classes 10, 11, 12 with late fee of 700/- in addition to normal fee for 2nd count of 10 days is January 16, 2023 and submission of renewal registration for classes 11 and 12 is January 16, 2023.

Direct link to submit forms 

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: How to submit exam forms

To submit the exam forms, follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
  • Click on exam form submission link or renewal RR submission link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on students login link.
  • Enter the details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done click on submit and your exam form have been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose board exams
jkbose board exams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out