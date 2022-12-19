JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms submission date extended

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has extended JKBOSE Board Exams 2023 exam forms submission date. The online forms submission for Class 10, 11, 12 annual (regular) examination 2023 and renewal registration returns of class 11, 12 has been extended. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the submission of exam forms for classes 10, 11, 12 for Jammu and Kashmir without late fees has been extended till December 27, 2022. The submission of exam forms for classes 10, 11, 12, with late fee of ₹700/- in addition to normal fee for 1st count of 10 days is January 6, 2023.

The submission of examination forms for classes 10, 11, 12 with late fee of ₹700/- in addition to normal fee for 2nd count of 10 days is January 16, 2023 and submission of renewal registration for classes 11 and 12 is January 16, 2023.

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: How to submit exam forms

To submit the exam forms, follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on exam form submission link or renewal RR submission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on students login link.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done click on submit and your exam form have been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

