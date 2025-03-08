BSEB 12th Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check Bihar Board Inter results when declared

BSEB 12th Result News 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board has not yet announced the BSEB 12th Result 2025 date and time. The Bihar Board Inter results, when announced, can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Inter Result date and time will be announced by the Board via official notification. The results will be declared at a press conference conducted by the Board officials....Read More

The results of all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be announced together. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, toppers, district wise toppers and other details will also be shared by the Board.

Bihar board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 1 to 15, 2025. The theory papers were held in two shifts: 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students were given fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results.