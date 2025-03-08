BSEB 12th Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check Bihar Board Inter results when declared
BSEB 12th Result News 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board has not yet announced the BSEB 12th Result 2025 date and time. The Bihar Board Inter results, when announced, can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Inter Result date and time will be announced by the Board via official notification. The results will be declared at a press conference conducted by the Board officials.
The results of all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be announced together. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, toppers, district wise toppers and other details will also be shared by the Board.
Bihar board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 1 to 15, 2025. The theory papers were held in two shifts: 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students were given fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results.
Details required to check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready when results will be announced. Roll code and roll number will be required to check the marks sheets.
BSEB 12th Result pass percentage of last six years
2024: 87.21%
2023: 83.73%
2022: 80.15%
2021: 78.04%
2020: 80.59%
2019: 79.76%
BSEB 12th Result 2025 toppers names to be announced
BSEB 12th Result 2025 toppers names will be announced along with the declaration of results. The toppers for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be available.
Steps to check BSEB 12th Result 2025 scorecard
Go to seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
Open the Inter result page.
Login with your roll code, roll number and check result.
BSEB Class 12 Answer Key 2025 out for all streams
The Bihar Board has released the Class 12 answer key for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.
How many candidates appeared for BSEB Class 12 board exam 2025?
This year, BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 12 final exam for around 12.92 lakh students. The exam was held across the state at 1677 exam centres.
Of the total 12,92,313 students who registered for the examination, 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys.
BSEB Inter Answer Key dates
Bihar Board Class 12 answer key was released on February 28 and the objection window was closed on March 5, 2025.
How to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2025?
Visit the official website of BSEB.
Click on BSEB Class 12 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Bihar Board Class 12 Inter shift timings
BSEB Inter 2025 exam dates
Other details to be available with BSEB Inter results
Bihar Board 12th results to be announced for all streams
Bihar Board Class 12 results to be announced at press conference
BSEB Inter Result 2025 date and time to be available here
Where to check BSEB 12th Result 2025 when announced?
