board exams

BSEB inter admit cards 2022 released, how to download 12th hall tickets

  BSEB inter admit cards 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Sunday, January 16 released the Class 12 or intermediate exam admit cards 2022 for theoretical exams.
The Bihar board intermediate examination of theory papers will be conducted from February 1 to 14, 2022.(inter22.biharboardonline.com/#/login)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 02:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

BSEB inter admit cards 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Sunday, January 16 released the Class 12 or intermediate exam admit cards 2022 for theoretical exams. The inter admit cards can be downloaded from the website of BSEB at inter22.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar board intermediate examination for theory papers will be conducted from February 1 to 14, 2022.

The BSEB Class 12 or inter exam admit cards will be available for download till January 31.

The admit cards of students appearing in the BSEB intermediate theory papers can be downloaded by the principal of the respective schools and provided to students after putting his signature and stamp on it.

In case, of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, contact the helpline numbers 0612-2330039, 2235161.

How to download BSEB class 12 or intermediate admit cards:

Visit the official website of BSEB at &lt;strong&gt;inter22.biharboardonline.com&lt;/strong&gt; 

School principals should enter user name and password

Solve algebraic expression to prove you are human and login

The admit cards will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print

Provide it to students after putting signature and stamp.

Note: Visit official website of BSEB for latest news and updates on the intermediate exam.

